Let’s Tango! will showcase Boston-based Duo Cello e Basso and pianist Victor Cayres with their own arrangements of the music of Piazzolla and Gardel. Celebrated works, such as “Le Grand Tango,” will also be featured.
This concert, sponsored by Deborah and Ron Feinstein, in partnership with the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, will be live-streamed from Boston’s own state-of-the-art Futura Productions recording studio, Jan. 28, 7 p.m.
Admission is free but a ticket reservation is required to receive the link, sprucepeakarts.org.
