The Stowe Donald McMahon Legion and Auxiliary will hold a potluck supper and Christmas party on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Legion Hall on South Main Street.
Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Please bring your favorite dish for the meal and a unisex gift for the Yankee swap.
For further information call Nancy LaVanway at 253-4691.
