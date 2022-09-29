The Stowe Donald McMahon Legion & Auxiliary will hold their monthly meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Legion Hall on South Main Street.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The ladies will install officers, so everyone is encouraged to attend this important meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.