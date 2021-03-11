Using technology ranging from buckets to tubing, the top of a woodstove to a high-tech reverse osmosis machine, sugarmakers condense sap from the maple tree to liquid gold. The Abenaki people, who lived on the land we now call Vermont for thousands of years, are an essential part of the sugaring story.
Learn about how the Abenaki developed methods of tapping trees and using sap that they later taught to white colonists in the virtual program, Traditional Abenaki Sugaring and Stories, Thursday, March 25, 7 p.m., with Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation and Vermont Land Trust forester and sugarmaker Caitlin Cusack.
Free. Donations go to the nonprofit Abenaki Helping Abenaki.
For information and the link: katherine@vlt.org, (802) 745-6304, stowelandtrust.org.
