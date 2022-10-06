The Stowe Historical Society holds its annual meeting on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. at the museum, 90 School St., the yellow one-room schoolhouse next to Stowe’s Library.
This year’s special program is “Energizing Moscow Mill” with Michael Lazorchak, the project manager for the hydro-plant restoration at the Moscow Mill.
For those who have never visited the museum or didn’t know that Moscow is a nationally recognized historic mill village, don’t miss this opportunity to hear about the history of the mill, the structural analysis and the proposed site design to incorporate the mill into Moscow Village.
Refreshments will include coffee and donuts.
