The Stowe Historical Society holds its annual meeting on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. at the museum, 90 School St., the yellow one-room schoolhouse next to Stowe’s Library.

This year’s special program is “Energizing Moscow Mill” with Michael Lazorchak, the project manager for the hydro-plant restoration at the Moscow Mill.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.