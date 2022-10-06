Scott McLaughlin has conducted archaeological and historical research in Vermont since his junior year in high school in 1986. He has worked for the University of Vermont consulting archaeology program and Lake Champlain Maritime Museum and taught over 100 undergraduate and graduate courses in anthropology, archaeology, education, history and sociology.
At the Oct. 12 Osher lecture series, McLaughlin will talk about the life of northern canalers, who ranged from infants to grandparents, and called their home the inland waterways spanning from New York City to Quebec City.
