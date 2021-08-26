The Stowe Free Library’s annual summer book sale ends Sunday, Aug. 29.
On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28, all remaining books on the porch will be free. A donation jar will be available for those who would like to contribute to this main fundraiser for the library and any donation will be appreciated.
All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Stowe Free Library, supporting library resources, activities and programs, and the Friends are thankful for everyone who donated and volunteered.
Over 10,000 books for this fundraiser are donated each year from community members as well as books no longer in circulation at the library.
For information, visit stowelibrary.org/friends.
