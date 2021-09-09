Stowe Land Trust holds its annual meeting and celebration Sunday, Sept. 12, 2-5 p.m., under the big white tent at the conserved Joe’s Pond property off Stancliff Road in Morristown, and everyone is invited.
Learn about the land trust’s current conservation project — the Ricketson Farm — as well as other strategic priorities and programs during the business meeting.
Guest speaker Theresa Snow of Salvation Farms will present “Building Resilience in our Local Food Systems.”
Small group outings will follow, and family-friendly kid’s activities will be led by the land trust’s naturalist during and after the business meeting. Ice cream and pie will be provided, too.
To register, visit stowelandtrust.org or call 802-253-7221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.