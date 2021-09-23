What do you miss? Learning to hoot like an owl? Hearing up-to-date political commentary from experts? Hearing about the underwater archeology of Lake Champlain or, perhaps, rum-running on the lake?
For many years, Wednesday afternoon Osher Lifelong Learning Institute lectures were the place for seniors to be in Stowe.
COVID canceled the program, but Osher is looking to regroup, possibly for next winter or early spring.
The Stowe Osher Lifelong Learning Institute committee has lost most of its active members due to retirement or relocation and is looking for interested people to join its committee.
Interested? Email Adi Barnett at stoweoma@gmail.com.
