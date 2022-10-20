The Lamoille Family Center is organizing its 45th annual holiday project to make the season a bit brighter for Lamoille County families.
The project allows parents or guardians who have registered with the family center to receive new toys for their children as well as books, hats and mittens.
Registration has started. If your family could use extra assistance this holiday season, call Wendy at the family center 802-888-5229 to register and get details. Children aged 12 and under qualify.
The Lamoille Family Center is also collecting new, unwrapped toys, which can be dropped off at the center, 480 Cady’s Falls Road in Morrisville or in a Toys-For-Tots box in various locations throughout Lamoille County.
All collected toys collected will be given to children in our community. Financial donations are also appreciated. All donations to the holiday project are used to purchase additional toys.
To donate, mail or drop off your gift to Lamoille Family Center, Attn: Holiday Project, 480 Cady’s Falls Rd, Morrisville VT 05661; or make a secure donation online at lamoillefamilycenter.org.
