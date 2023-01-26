On Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m., the Lamoille Family Center will present “Family Love Rituals: Why Love Matters.”
Love is a basic human need, and love is an ingredient to healthy development. In this workshop, parents will learn about the biological importance of love and affection and create meaningful routines and rituals on love. Join facilitator Daniela Caserta, a licensed marriage and family therapist, for this virtual workshop. This free class will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Register/information at lamoillefamilycenter.org.
