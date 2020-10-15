Over the past several weeks, volunteers from all corners of Lamoille County and beyond came together to help their neighbors secure a little more warmth this winter.
More than 130 volunteers came with chainsaws, wood splitters, strong backs and determination to prepare the wood to heat homes of folk who need a little support this winter. These volunteers gave 605 hours and prepared 70 cords to wood.
Every year, the United Way of Lamoille County coordinates volunteers from local businesses, organizations, towns and individuals to help cut, split, stack and deliver firewood. This program is run in partnership between the United Way of Lamoille County and the State of Vermont’s Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation.
The state donates log length wood from trees cut on state land around Lamoille County. The logs are blocked, split and delivered to income-eligible seniors, veterans and families.
Applications are still being accepted from Lamoille County residents in need of wood.
For more information visit uwlamoille.org or call 888-3252.
