The Lamoille Chamber of Commerce will hold a mixer on Monday, Feb. 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sushi Yoshi, 1128 Mountain Road, Stowe, to benefit Lamoille Housing Partnership and the Clarina Howard Nichols Center. The event is open to the community.
The fundraiser includes a 50/50 cash raffle, with 50 percent going to the Lamoille Housing Partnership. Raffle tickets are $5 for one ticket or $20 for five.
Bring a donation for Clarina and receive a free raffle ticket. Hand soap, laundry pods, paper towels, toilet paper and 13-gallon trash bags are needed.
Register: conta.cc/2QPEe3O.