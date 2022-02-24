The Donald McManhon Ladies Auxiliary #64 will hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 2, at the Stowe Legion Hall located on South Main Street.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. After our long winter break, all are encouraged to attend. For more information contact Nancy LaVanway at 802-253-4691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.