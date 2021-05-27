Cara Lachtrupp graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Medical School May 27.
She starts her residency at Boston Children’s Hospital in June. She is the daughter of Dave Lachtrupp and the late Bonnie Lachtrupp, of Stowe.
