St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church is holding a Labor Day weekend tag sale, Saturday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 1194 Mountain Road, Stowe.
Long-term parishioners are downsizing and have provided items to be sold to benefit St. John’s. The tag sale will include numerous household items, artwork and furniture.
Cash and checks only.
