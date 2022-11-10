On Saturday, Oct. 22, Stowe Land Trust staff were joined by a group of volunteers to work on the winter-use trails in Kirchner Woods in Stowe Hollow.
After a few hours of work, the Frost Heave, Electrolux and Snow Drift trails were cleared of rocks, fallen limbs and overhanging branches — making them officially ready for the winter season.
