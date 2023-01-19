Beat the winter blues with Kids Carnival Chaos hosted by Stowe Parks and Recreation at the Stowe Elementary School gym on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1-3 p.m.
Have a blast playing carnival games, enjoying music, bounce houses and inflatable obstacle course, face painting and more. Bring your friends and family, grab a slice of pizza and enjoy the fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.