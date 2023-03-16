Kick-off cabaret

Lost Nation Theater artists gather for an evening of tales and tunes and other fun for one night only to celebrate the kick-off of its 35th season on Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m., Lost Nation Theater, City Hall.
The benefit is hosted by G Richard Ames, and features Kate Kenney, Taryn Noelle, Alexa Kartschoke, William Pelton, Tim Guiles, Kathleen Keenan, Kim Bent, Maura O’Brien and George Woodard.
