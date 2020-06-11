Kaitlynn Miller, who grew up in Elmore, is the new youth and introductory program director for the New England Nordic Ski Association.

As a youngster, Miller skied in the Stowe Bill Koch League. She skied for

the Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club as a junior, competed in the Eastern Cup in high school and Eastern High School Championships, and Junior Nationals for the New England team.

Miller skied for Bowdoin College for four years and has raced for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project for the past six years. She’s a veteran of NENSA-sponsored competitions.

She worked with young people at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, coaching youth ski and bike groups, and organized a summer citizens trail race series. She was also part of the U.S. cross-country ski team at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018.  

“She is the whole package,” said Amie Smith, executive director of NENSA. “Kait will be a great ambassador for our next generation of youth skiers here in New England as she shares her love of the sport with them.”

She will be responsible for all youth and introductory programs, including NENSA’s New England Bill Koch League Festival, U16 Eastern Championship and Eastern High School Championship.

NENSA is the umbrella organization for Nordic skiing events in the six-state region.

