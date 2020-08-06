Joe Tichansky celebrated his 95th birthday July 25 in Stowe. Dan and his wife Janet moved to Stowe from Wayne, N.J., in 2003.
The couple used to come to Stowe with their family, both in winter and summer, so it was no surprise they’d retire here.
“I took this picture and thought it was so quintessentially Vermont,” said daughter Joan, who was visiting from New Jersey on the big day.
