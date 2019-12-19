The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe is holding its second noncompetitive board game competition on Dec. 25 from noon to 4 p.m.
All are welcome, whether you never do anything on Dec. 25 or whether you usually celebrate with family that day but find yourself facing the prospect of spending the day alone.
Come share food, fun and noncompetitive competition. The event will feature a vegetarian potluck meal (no peanuts or peanut ingredients), and people are encouraged to bring their favorite board games to share with friends and strangers.
Whether Christmas is a holiday you celebrate or a time you wonder why everything is closed, JCOGS welcomes you.
For questions or to let us know we should expect you: jcogs@jcogs.org.