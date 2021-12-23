Jewish Community of Greater Stowe is hosting a blood drive on Monday, Dec. 27, from 12:30-5 p.m.
The American Red Cross reports a dangerously low blood supply, the need for blood is critical this time of year, and only volunteer donors can fulfill this need.
Schedule an appointment at redcross.org.
