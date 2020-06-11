Jennifer Degree has joined the board of trustees of the Lamoille Housing Partnership, a nonprofit affordable housing developer.
For almost three decades, partnership has worked to solve housing affordability problems in Lamoille County and in Hardwick. More than 440 people live in its affordable apartments, including Arthur’s on Main in Morrisville, School Street Apartments in Johnson, and Sylvan Woods in Stowe.
“I’m looking forward to serving my community by helping LHP continue to be able to keep up their good work of providing much-needed affordable housing to local residents,” Degree said.
She’s a lifelong Lamoille County resident who joined Union Bank in 2001, and is now vice president and electronic banking manager in Morrisville. Degree lives in Eden with her husband, son and daughter.
Degree fills a seat that had been held by Robyn Masi, treasurer for the nonprofit’s board. Also on the board are David Ford, board president, Davis Koier of Morrisville, Stefani Eichler of Morrisville, Tess Milner of Johnson, Cheryl Fuller of Johnson, Graham Mink of Stowe, Brian Story of Johnson, and a Lamoille Community House representative.