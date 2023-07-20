The Geoff Kim Organ Trio headlines Stowe’s Main Street Live music series Saturday, July 22, 3-5 p.m., at the corner of Park and Main streets in the village.
The trio plays jazz, blues and funky music, featuring originals, standards and reimagined songs from Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn and more.
