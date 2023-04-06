Jazz at the Lantern features the Ray Vega Quintet on Thursday, April 13, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Brass Lantern Inn, 717 Maple St.
Vega is a senior lecturer of jazz history and trumpet at the University of Vermont, and is a veteran of the bands of Tito Puente, Ray Barretto and Pete “El Conde” Rodriguez, to name a few, and has performed with Lionel Hampton, Mel Torme, Arturo Sandoval, Duke Ellington Orchestra, among many others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.