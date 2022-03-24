The Stowe Free Library annual book sale will return Saturday, July 2, and run through Saturday July 23.
The sale, organized by Friends of Stowe Free Library, will be held daily, dawn to dusk, on the porch and grounds of the library, 90 Pond St.
Funds raised through the annual event supports children and adult programs at the library, made possible through donations of gently used books. All genres, including children’s, young adult and teen books as well as large print books, are welcome.
Books should be in good, sellable condition. Encyclopedias, Readers Digest condensed books, textbooks, magazines or music cassettes are not accepted. These can be taken to the Stowe Transfer Station.
Bring donations to the rear door of the library during open hours and leave them at the foot of the half flight of stairs found to the left of the door.
All proceeds benefit the Friends of Stowe Free Library. More at stowelibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.php, call the library at 802-253-6145 or email librarian@stowevt.gov.
