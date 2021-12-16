Join the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition to help make Christmas dinner happen for Lamoille Community Food Share shoppers.
The food drive runs through Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Here is a suggested item list when you shop for your neighbors: canned ham, fish, chicken; alternative proteins; instant mashed potatoes; canned sweet potatoes; herbs and spices; cranberry sauce; canned fruits & dried fruit; canned veggies; stuffing mix; olives and pickles; cake, cookie and pie mix; canned pie filling; peanut butter; shelf-stable milk or powdered milk; hot cocoa mix; marshmallows; dish detergent; and cat and dog food and treats.
Contact Patti Rubin at checkoutgsic@gmail.com for more information.
Collection boxes can be found at Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, Stowe Community Church, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
