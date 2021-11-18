Join other Stowe friends and bakers as the community once again prepares and donates baked goods to the Lamoille Community Food Share, Clarina Howard Nichols Center, United Community Church in Morrisville — which provides free breakfasts every weekday — and Sweetwaters Restaurant in Burlington for its free community Thanksgiving Day dinner. Hunger’s Hard, Baking’s Easy is a grassroots effort that started nine years ago and whose success continues to grow annually.
Baked items are a rare sight at most food pantries and are especially appreciated and needed during the holidays.
Pies, rolls, bread, cookies and cakes filled two station wagons to overflowing last year.
Create them yourself or purchase from your local baker or grocer, both avenues are great.
Baking not your thing? Then consider shopping for and donating breakfast items such as English muffins, coffee, pancake mix, eggs, bacon, sausage and maple syrup for the free breakfasts Hunger’s Hard supports.
Drop off day is Monday, Nov. 22, at Stowe Elementary School and Stowe High School, and The Body Lounge and In Company Clothing, both on the Mountain Road.
Make sure all donations are securely wrapped and delivered by 3 p.m.
Contact Beth Gadbois at bethg253@gmail.com or Leslie Whitaker at lwhitaker@inntopia.com for more information or find complete details at Hunger’s Hard, Baking’s Easy on Facebook.
