Mark your calendars for this year’s Hunger’s Hard, Baking’s Easy event.
Started nearly 10 years ago, the event supports local food pantries with homemade baked goods to add to the holiday food bags distributed for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Drop date will be Thursday, Nov. 19; all the donations will be delivered to the Lamoille Food Share the next morning.
COVID has made the guidelines slightly different, so please plan accordingly. There will be a table set up outside of Stowe Elementary School where you can leave donations. You can also bring your donations to The Body Lounge and In Company, both on Mountain Road in Stowe, between 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Organizers are strongly encouraging bakers to stick to cookies, brownies or pies this year. The Food Share has requested only those items. They will also need to be securely wrapped, preferably by the 6 or 12 pieces, depending upon the item.
Donations cannot be split up. Use only secure packaging. Boxes, bags and Ziplocks are fine but nothing with loose tops or just plastic wrap.
The Food Share estimates an uptick in Thanksgiving bag requests this year so your support and contributions are even more vital than ever before. Email Beth at bethg253@gmail.com to let us know if you have any questions and/or would like to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.