A fall dance to howl at the moon takes Saturday, Oct. 9, at Farr’s Field, 1901 Route 2W, Waterbury.
Come shake off the cobwebs that gathered during the pandemic with a much-needed blast from the past, featuring DJ Rohan with an old school disco ball.
Music plays 7 p.m.-midnight under a tent; $10 cash at the door.
Costumes encouraged, and bring your own stocked cooler for hydration.
Information: contact flora.c.scott@gmail.com.
