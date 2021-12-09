As we approach this festive season, it is a time of reflection and remembrance of those we respect, honor and love through the Stowe Tree of Lights.
Complete the coupon along with your donation and send to General Delivery, Stowe VT.
This traditional fundraiser equally gives the donations to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice supporting hospice care provided in our communities. Each week names will be published in the Stowe Reporter.
This ecumenical fundraiser is sponsored by St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church Outreach Committee and Stowe Community Church. Thank you for giving.
