Stowe High School alumni hockey games will be held on Monday, Dec. 26, at Stowe Arena.
The girls will play from 3:30-5 p.m. and the boys play from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 11:16 pm
Stowe High School alumni hockey games will be held on Monday, Dec. 26, at Stowe Arena.
The girls will play from 3:30-5 p.m. and the boys play from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The snack bar will be open, and organizers hope to pack the rink for both games. All proceeds go to Chicks with Sticks and Don Post Memorial Fund.
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Friday, December 30, for the holidays.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.