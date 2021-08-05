Checking on the Heifers is back.
Help Stowe Land Trust check on the heifers at Burnham Farm with farmer Ryan Percy, Sunday, Aug. 8, 9-11 a.m.
The event will be divided into one-hour time slots to keep group sizes down. Sign up for a 9-10 a.m. or 10-11 a.m. slot. Registration is required at stowelandtrust.org/events.
