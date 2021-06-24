There will be a celebration of life for Bill McCollom, a legend in New England ski racing and jack-of-all-trades in the sport — competitor, coach, official, author and journalist, and lover of all things to do with skiing — combined with a house-farm warming, complete with food and a band, Aug. 1, 3-7 p.m., 346 Town Farm Hill Road, Hartland.
Email sp1foley@aol.com if you are coming.
