Stowe Trails Partnership is close to opening a new section of trail in Adams Camp called TUCXS.
A trail crew will meet Thursday, April 15, 5:30 p.m., where the Haul Road changes to Class 4, to finish work and complete the trail.
So, grab your trail tools and come on down.
Have a face-covering accessible, bring bug spray, good boots, and dirt tools.
More at stewardship@stowetrails.org.
