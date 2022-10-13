A fundraiser dubbed the Acy Craig World Cup Fund will feature the music of Seth Yacovone on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at Alfie’s Wild Ride on Stowe’s Mountain Road.
“I have watched her grow from a little ripper just tearing the slopes up, to a big ripper competing against the best in the world,” said Acy’s father, Alan. “If you have ever had a chance to take some runs with her, you'll understand why she is chasing this dream and why you can't keep up with her!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.