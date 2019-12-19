Kids deliver goodies

Preschoolers deliver goodies to the Stowe Fire Department.

During the month of December, Heartworks Preschool in Stowe celebrated and explored generosity.

School kids have been busy baking and creating for the people and animals in the community that serve us all and bring joy.

The children started showing their gratitude for the natural environment, creating bird feeders for feathered friends that stay around all winter long. Last Thursday, the children braved the cold and pulled their cookie wagon down Main Street in Stowe to deliver yummy tokens of appreciation to the Stowe Police Station, Stowe Fire Department and Stowe Free Library.

Next week the kids will deliver hand-felted cat toys and homemade dog biscuits to the North Country Animal League in Morrisville.

