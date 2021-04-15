Healthy Lamoille Valley’s May coalition meeting is Tuesday, May 4, 6-7 p.m.
“As we look forward to summer celebrations and get-togethers, it’s important to focus on making our events youth and recovery-friendly,” said Jessica Bickford.
At May coalition meeting the group will talk about tips for hosting fun parties without a focus on substances and explore ways to ensure that youth cannot access alcohol and other adult-use substances at home and community.
Contact Bickford at jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org with questions or requests.
Learn more and register in advance at healthylamoillevalley.org/may-meeting.
