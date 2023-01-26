All Lamoille Valley coaches and league and municipal leaders are invited to check in and share ideas at the next meeting of Healthy Lamoille Valley’s Lamoille area coaching collaborative, Wednesday, Feb. 8, noon to 1 p.m., on Zoom.
Discussion topics include meeting the facilities needs of the community, sharing resources, how to support leagues and teams in transition, building consistency in communities that don’t have a recreation department or sports teams, legal supplements and pain meds, website updates and spring registration.
Register in advance at healthylamoillevalley.org to check out all the resources that have been compiled to support youth sports leagues and volunteers.
