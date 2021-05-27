Healthy Lamoille Valley’s next coalition meeting is Tuesday, June 1, 6-7 p.m.
The group will share the results of its 2021 community and parent surveys with a follow-up discussion.
Visit healthylamoillevalley.org to register for this event and view key highlights from the surveys.
