The Swimming Hole is Stowe providing free group adult learn-to-swim lessons in April.
In 2016 then-Gov. Peter Shumlin declared April Vermont Adult Learn-to-Swim month.
At the time, the Centers for Disease Control estimated that 37 percent of adults could not save themselves if they fell in water over their head, more than a third of adults couldn’t swim the length of a pool, and children who live in a home of non-swimming adults have only a 19 percent chance of learning to swim.
The program is open to adults over 18 who are fearful of the water, cannot swim the length of a pool, or have difficulty swimming the length of a pool. Adults who had swim lessons as a child but who haven’t swum in years are also welcome.
For information, call (802) 253-9229.
