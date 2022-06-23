Drawing from the creative talent he has worked with developing high-demand, style forward products or have met on his journey of developing of his personal art collection, Chris Copley has curated a group show of four artists with roots from the Green Mountain State.
“Elemental Reduction” of shape and color highlights diverse style and the opportunity to appreciate work with uncluttered fields and visual simplicity.
Jim Bruce, Tally Groves, Maurizio Molin and Michael Montanaro use limited color palettes and simple subject matters while drawing inspiration from their surrounding landscapes.
Their diverse styles converge and are on exhibition at Axel’s Gallery in Waterbury through July 17.
Bruce is an artist and maker exploring emotion through color, texture and imagery. His realistic oil paintings of flowers float upon gilded canvas stages.
Desperate to add color to her life, Groves uses layers of oil paints and sticks to rocket her folk-style barn paintings to the moon. Molin’s vibrantly colored geometric abstractions are exciting compositions highlighting how moving simple color and shapes can be.
Montanaro presents a series of predominately black-and-white paintings that are meditations on a more tranquil and serene environment.
Meet the artists on Saturday, June 25, noon-2 p.m.
