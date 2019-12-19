Hank Beckerhoff, a retired, certified registered nurse anesthetist of Ohkay Owingeh, N.M., was recognized in September with the 2019 Legendary New Mexico CRNA Award from the New Mexico Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
Beckerhoff grew up in Stowe, where he still has many friends and family members.
He served in the Army and attended Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, where he received his degree in anesthesia in 1990. He retired from the commissioned corps of the U.S. Public Health Service as a captain in 2002 and worked as an independent contractor for another 15 years.
Beckerhoff worked in New Mexico as a nurse anesthetist for 27 years, primarily in Shiprock, N.M., on the Navajo Indian reservation. He was the chief nurse anesthetist at Shiprock Indian Hospital, where he helped establish an ambulatory surgery center, wrote policies and procedures and drafted area-wide anesthetic formularies, in addition to management duties and providing anesthesia services.
In 2009, Beckerhoff was named federal political director of the year by the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Beckerhoff can be reached at 505-486-4815.