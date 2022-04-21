Green Up Day has been happening in Stowe for decades.
This year’s is Saturday, May 7, rain or shine, starting at 8 a.m. at The Alchemist, where participants can pick up green trash bags and get instructions.
Bring gloves and expect to return full green trash bags no later than 1 p.m., also at The Alchemist.
The event is sponsored by the Stowe Conservation Commission.
For more information, call Sarah McShane at 802-253-2705 or email smcshane@stowevt.gov.
