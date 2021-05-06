Green Mountain Technology & Career Center in Hyde Park recently struck gold, silver and bronze in SkillsUSA competitions, with three first place finishers, two second place winners and two third place winners.
Creative media art and design student Emmitt White took first place in advertising design, while his classmates, Elias Gillen and Abigail Dixon-Boles, worked as a team to secure first place in the digital cinema competition.
Carson Ring, Jerami Lavine and Connor Glass earned first, second and third place in the information technology competition. Charlotte Lapierre earned second place in commercial baking and Abigail Kreis took third place in culinary arts.
SkillsUSA is an organization representing students, instructors and industry leaders working collaboratively to prepare a skilled American workforce. SkillsUSA serves more than 395,000 high school, college and middle school students and professional members enrolled in training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations nationwide.
This year, there were 6,500 contestants competing in 106 events with 2,000 judges. Gold medal winners from each state move on to the national championship, which will be held June 14-18 in a virtual setting.
In addition, five students also placed in Future Business Leaders of America competitions. These students have the opportunity to compete against the best-of-the-best in over 60 academic events that cover technology, public speaking, business, finance, management and more. Top winners take home trophies and cash from sponsored events.
Rhea Apicelli-Abel took second place in public speaking, with Sadie Ellner securing third place. Heather Audibert also earned second place for event planning, junior Heidi Tinker won the silver medal in the business plan category, while senior Colby Miller took the bronze in cybersecurity.
