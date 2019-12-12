Saturday, Dec. 14, is Green Bag Day at Lamoille Community Food Share.

Please bring your bag (green or otherwise) of donated nonperishable groceries and or household items to the Food Share, between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, or any time the pantry is open.

Collection boxes for the Green Bag Project are also located in the Morrisville, Hyde Park and Stowe libraries. Lamoille Community Food Share can also come and get your bag; simply email roussellesusan@gmail.com. Just leave it on your porch for pickup.

For info and wish list, lcfoodshare.org/green-bag-project.html.

