The annual Martin Luther King Jr. event sponsored by Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition is Sunday, Jan. 17, 4 p.m. on Zoom.
The panel discussion, “Spiritual Lessons: A Dialogue on Race, Faith and Justice” will feature six local advocates for social justice.
Join via Zoom at: stjohnsinthemountains.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.