• Joseph Chmielewski of Stowe was named to the fall 2020 student honors list at the Community College of Vermont.
• Hunter Wenner of Stowe will attend Clarkson University in the fall, majoring in aeronautical engineering.
• Stella Drews-Sheldon and Jonas Engle, both of Stowe, were named to the dean’s list at Emerson College for the spring 2021 semester.
• Christian Gallagher, a senior economics major from Stowe, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the spring semester.
• Carolina Christ Accioly Vieira of Stowe graduated May 13 from Saint Michael’s College with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience.
• Rowan Clymer of Stowe made the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for the spring 2021 semester.
• The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester: Stowe, Tucker Garvey and Teagan Reeves.
• Eli Mihan of Stowe graduated from Bates College this spring. He majored in biological chemistry and history, and is a 2017 graduate of Stowe High School. He is the son of Valar J. Mihan and Lisa B. Mihan.
