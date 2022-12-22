Please take this holiday time to remember or honor your loved ones and those who have inspired you and our community by giving to the Tree of Lights.
This traditional fundraiser supports Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, which provides hospice care in our communities.
Complete the coupon and send along with your donation to Stowe Community Church, PO Box 262, Stowe VT 05672.
Names will be published in the Stowe Reporter weekly.
This fundraiser will continue until Jan. 5, 2023.
This week we illuminate 372 lights
20 are in memory of Ruth and Al Gottlieb by Karin and Betsy Gottlieb; 2 lights in memory of Florence C. Menoir by Janet and Louis Roy; 100 lights in memory of Michelle Labow by Matt and Leslie Anderson; and 50 lights in memory of Violet Schneider and Holsey Moore, 50 lights in memory of Anna and Lazar Popa, 50 lights in memory of Jeanne Moore, 25 lights in memory of Peter Hartt, 25 lights in memory of Elinor Earle, 25 lights in memory of Peter and Pat Haslam, and 25 lights in memory of Connie Bull.
This ecumenical fundraiser is sponsored by Stowe Community Church. Thank you for giving.
